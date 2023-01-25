In a herd of trouble

A Grimes County woman was arrested and charged with shooting and killing multiple head of cattle on her neighbor’s ranch.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast and Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to CR 244 and discovered numerous cattle had been shot and killed dating back to September 2022.

Investigators interviewed the ranchers neighbor, 45-year-old Shelley McCoy. As the investigation continued, she was considered a person of interest. On Jan. 10, a warrant was issued, and McCoy was arrested.

She was booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with one count of Criminal Mischief by Causing the Death of Livestock with a Firearm, a third-degree felony.

Grimes County Investigator John Jones said the number of cattle that were killed is still being evaluated and further charges are pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.

McCoy was released Jan. 13, on a $10,000 bond.