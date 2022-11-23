Special to The Examiner

It is better to give than receive, but this holiday season you can do both! The Examiner Holiday of Giving Subscription drive allows you to enjoy local news and donate to local children.

For every new subscription or subscription renewal now until Wednesday, Dec. 21, The Examiner will donate $5 to Navasota Police Department’s Operation Blue Santa. The organization helps Christmas wishes become reality by providing gifts to children in need. Each year Operation Blue Santa brings Christmas cheer through the spirit of giving.

Subscriptions are an affordable gift for yourself or someone else. Have trusted local news delivered to your mailbox each week. Every subscriber also receives an e-Edition for free. The Examiner is more than just news, subscribers will also receive a variety of special sections produced throughout the year including quarterly activity books, Hometown Memories holiday shopping guide, Business and Services Directory, a special salute to Veterans and much more.

Yearly rates are $46 within Grimes County, $52 a year outside of Grimes County and $65 a year for out of state subscribers. Subscribe by calling 936-825-6484, online at www.navasotaexaminer.com or stop in the office located on historic Railroad Street, 115 South Railroad Street in Navasota.

The Examiner is your source for trusted local news since 1894.