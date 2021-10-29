Honored for Safety Record

Employees at Tenaska Frontier Generating Station have been honored with four National Safety Council (NSC) awards for their 2020 safety performance. The plant, located near Shiro, has had zero work-related injuries or illnesses resulting in time away from work (lost time) since the start of commercial operation in 2000.

“Ensuring our employees and facility are safe and healthy is our No. 1 priority,” said Plant Manager Ross Billingsley. “We are proud that we have been able to keep an excellent safety record for more than 20 years thanks to the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

Employees at Tenaska Frontier were honored with the Superior Safety Performance Award, which is presented to facilities that have achieved at least 10 consecutive years without a U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) losttime incident. The team also earned the Safety Leadership Award, for completing at least five consecutive years, and the Perfect Record Award, for completing at least 12 consecutive months, without a lost-time injury or illness.

Employees also accepted the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award, which honors a safety record equal to or better than 50% of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics rates for lost-time illnesses and injuries in the energy industry.

Tenaska Frontier is certified as a prestigious Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star Worksite – the nation’s highest safety designation – by OSHA. Only 2,050 facilities out of more than 8 million nationwide qualified for the VPP Star designation; approximately 300 of those are in Texas.

At 830 megawatts (MW), the dual-grid natural gas-fueled plant can generate enough power for about 830,000 homes in the ERCOT and MISO markets.

Tenaska Frontier, owned by Tenaska Frontier Partners, Ltd., is one of the largest taxpayers in Grimes County. It has contributed more than $53 million in property taxes to Grimes County, of which approximately $42 million to local school districts since beginning of commercial operation. The plant injects approximately $5.6 million in salaries and payments to local contractors and vendors into the area economy each year.

In addition, Tenaska Frontier employees volunteered approximately 200 hours to local community, charitable and youth organizations in 2020. To date, Tenaska Frontier has awarded nearly $130,000 in scholarships to approximately 160 local college-bound high school students.

Tenaska Frontier Partners is comprised of affiliates of Tenaska, J-POWER USA and Diamond Generating Corporation.