Inmate sentenced for assaulting jailer

ANDERSON – An unruly inmate who struck a jail deputy was sentenced to 30-years in prison by a Grimes County Grand Jury Dec. 21.

A Grimes County Jail Deputy entered the separation cell of 38-year-old inmate, Orlando Rodney James, to investigate why James was refusing to clean his cell. James reportedly stood to his feet, clinched his fists and got in the deputy’s face.

The deputy attempted to create distance between him and James, but James struck the deputy in the head with his hand. The deputy defended himself and with the assistance of two inmate trustees who restrained James, was able to exit the cell. Minor injuries were sustained by the deputy.

A jury was selected Dec. 19, for the trial that was overseen by visiting Judge J.D. Langley in the 12th District Court.

Grimes County Assistant District Attorney David Armbruster prosecuted the case. After hearing closing arguments Dec. 20, it took the jury under 20 minutes to declare James guilty of Assault on a Peace Officer. During the punishment phase, Dec. 21, The State presented evidence of James’ prior felony convictions for violent offences. Multiple Grimes County Jailers testified to ongoing disciplinary issues with James while incarcerated. Issues include assaultive behavior, destroying county property, masturbating in front of female employees and general defiance to jail staff.

Assault on a Peace Officer is a second-degree felony. Due to James being a habitual offender he faced an increased punishment range. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

“Orlando James had a violent criminal history and record of disorderly and vile behavior within the Grimes County Jail,” said Armbruster. “He assaulted a jail deputy and this week he was held accountable for his conduct. The prison sentence will not only make the community safer, but also sends a clear message that someone assaulting a police officer will not be tolerated in Grimes County.”

James remains in Grimes County Jail awaiting transfer to the Department of Criminal Justice.