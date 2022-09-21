Iola adopts tax-rate

IOLA – Iola Council members approved a new tax-rate and budget for 2022-2023. Council members adopted a tax-rate of 14-cents (0.142497) per $100. Iola Mayor Christina Stover said 3-cents of the taxrate is for an Interest and Sinking fund for the Waste Water Treatment Plant debt rate. This is the first time the WWTP is being factored into the tax-rate.

During the Sept. 13, meeting, council also approved a Maintenance and Operations budget of $54,104.00. “At the end of the last fiscal year we have collected more in Sales and Use Tax which is a good sign of growth,” stated Stover.

Utility Franchise Tax payment

Iola received the annual Utility Franchise Tax payment from Entergy in the amount of $9,021.31 which Stover said is approximately an $800 - $1,000 increase. Council approved to start receiving future payments via direct deposit.

Open Records Request

Council adopted an ordinance for the number of hours spent to process open records requests. City personnel will now limit the number of hours spent processing personal records requests to requestors that are not charged personnel fees. Requestors will be limited to 36 hours per year of personnel time to process open records requests.

Stover said the City of Iola follows rate charges for open records as set by the Texas Attorney Generals Office.

2023-2024 CDBG Funding

Council approved to apply for a 2023-2024 Community Development Block Grant funding. Stover stated the application deadline is in the spring of 2023. If received, Stover said the timing will be great, because funds may be used to connect residents to the new Waste Water Treatment Plant that is currently in the design phase. Approximate cost from Iola is a 2% match.

Law firm announces new partner Bovey and Cochran, the law firm used by the City of Iola, announced a new partner. Joseph “Joey” Halbert is joining the team and brings vast knowledge and experience in municipal law.