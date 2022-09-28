Iola community mourns loss

IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning.

At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farmto- Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-yearold male, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital and treated for his injuries. The backseat passenger, Contessa Shive, a 13-yearold female, was pronounced deceased on-scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Chris Acord. A 16-year-old female, who was a front seat passenger was uninjured.

All three persons involved in the crash are siblings and students at Iola Independent School District. Shortly after the accident, Iola ISD opened the school for anyone needing grievance counseling. Local church pastors were available for the community. Sources close to the family said the siblings were returning home from church when the accident occurred.

Iola ISD opened school Thursday morning, and had grievance counselors available for anyone who needed them. Junior varsity and varsity football games were canceled due to the tragic loss. Iola’s district-opening volleyball game at Centerville was played with Centerville fans wearing maroon in support of the Iola community. Little Digger volleyball games continued Saturday with Iola teams and Iola opponents wearing pink, in honor of Contessa. Classes at Iola are canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in the Iola High School Gym that day beginning at 10:30 a.m. View the obituary for Contessa Shive on page 5.