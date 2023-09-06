Iola man faces prison time for illegal raffle

HOUSTON – An Iola man is facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for illegally hosting a vehicle raffle.

Marcos Trevino, age 48, pled guilty to interstate transportation of waging paraphernalia before U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett.

Trevino admitted to operating a raffle that offered a chance to win a limited-edition Dodge Challenger SRT Demon automobile from 2018 to 2022. He promoted it throughout the United States on various websites, social media and at auto shows. The raffle’s website made it appear as though the participant was not purchasing a ticket. They were supposedly getting a koozie which, in turn, would grant them one entry for the drawing. The total cost of each of the beverage holders was $105.

The rules claimed no purchase was necessary and that a purchase would not improve chance of winning. However, there was no alternate means of entry other than the purchase of the koozie.

The press release stated the raffle existed for four years but there was no drawing or receipt of prizes by any participants. They said no one ever received a koozie. Trevino still had the Dodge Demon on his property at the time of his arrest. According to the website, total ticket sales reached 765 totaling $80,325.

FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam L. Goldman is prosecuting the case.

It is illegal to conduct the type of raffle Trevino was conducting for various reasons. A charitable organization does not run it, a date was not set for the drawing, there was no end date, proceeds were not spent on a lawful purpose, and it included statewide and interstate advertising. In addition, although the website claimed there was a money back guarantee, there was no method described for a participant to get their money back.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 7. Trevino could receive up to five years in federal prison, a possible $250,000 find and may be ordered to forfeit the earnings from the raffle and provide restitution to the participants.

Trevino was previously released on bond, and was allowed to remain out on bond until the Dec. 7, sentence hearing.