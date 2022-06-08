Library hosts 'Oceans of Possibilities'

Navasota Public Library has a full schedule of events planned throughout the summer to keep families active in learning and engaged in fun.

The 2022 Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities” takes children on an epic reading adventure. The program began June 6 and ends July 29.

The weekly schedule of events includes: June 6 – Houston Museum of Natural Science; June 13 – Texas A&M Fossils; June 20 – Sea World; June 27 – Navasota Fire Department; July 11 – Friends of Texas Wildlife; July 18 – Texas A&M Shipwreck Exploration; July 25

– Aggieland Scuba; Aug. 1 – Closing ceremony and pizza party. All programs begin at 5:30 p.m. at the library. Children who participate in the Summer Reading Program can earn an array of weekly prizes.

Book Fair

Navasota Public Library, 1411 East Washington Avenue, is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair June 16-27. This unique book fair allows eWallet pay, a safe secure alternative to cash. For more information on the book fair and to set up eWallet, visit www.scholastic.com/bf/ navasotapubliclibrary.

Fun Days

There are several fun events planned with activities on Wednesdays and movies on Fridays throughout June and July beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday events include: July 6 – Splash Day; July 13 – Beach Ball Bowling; July 20 – Under the Sea Cooking; July 27 – Make Your Own Starfish; Friday movies include: July 8 – Cheaper by the Dozen; July 15 – League of Super Pets; July 22 – Minions; July 29 – Sonic 2;

Farmer’s Market

Navasota Public Library hosts a monthly Farmer’s Market the second Saturday of each month. The June Farmer’s Market is scheduled for June 11, at 9 a.m. In July the market is slated for July 9.

For the latest updates from Navasota Public Library. Visit navasotatx.gov or follow Navasota Public Library on Facebook.