Local girl receives world-renowned crown

Marlee Sommerville, a third-grader from Plantersville was crowned Our Little Miss World’s Beauty in January.

Marlee’s journey began at a local beauty pageant and has led to her winning Little Miss Texas, being crowned Our Little Miss USA over the summer, then winning the Our Little Miss World’s Beauty crown at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Houston on Jan. 17.

The daughter of Cliff and Grace Somerville, Marlee is also a competitive dancer and gymnast. She has one brother. As the reigning Miss USA she traveled all over Texas and the southern parts of the United States. She also traveled to Turks and Caicos during December and dined with the Premier of that Country.

For her reign as Miss Worlds, Marlee will have many appearances on her tour. She will visit Washington DC in July and will be featured on the Gatlinburg Parade of Lights in December.

Marlee is very happy to be crowned Miss Worlds but is even more proud of her Grimes County roots and heritage.

You too can chase the beauty queen dream at the Our Lit tle Miss Preliminary Pageant Feb. 19, at Anderson Baptist Church, 379 South Main Street in Anderson. Email Sommervillesmiles@gmail.com for more information.