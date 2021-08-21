Mayor serves as moderator

Bert Miller, past president of Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners (TAMCC) was in Bastrop August 12-13, 2021 to attend the Newly Elected City Officials’ Orientation, serving as a moderator sponsored by the Texas Municipal League (TML) and TAMCC, an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.

Elected officials from all over the state attended the meeting which provided an opportunity for newly elected city officials to voluntarily enhance their knowledge of city government and sharpen their leadership skills. In addition, the orientation offered an opportunity to visit with elected officials from across Texas to learn how other cities are coping with similar challenges.

During this event, attendees were offered sessions on topics such as leadership, open government, parliamentary procedure, financial responsibilities, ethics, economic development, revenue sources, and media relations. The Texas Municipal League is a voluntary association of 1,167 Texas cities. The City of Navasota is a member of the Texas Municipal League.