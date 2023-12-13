Missing child found unresponsive

Grime County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) are investigating the apparent drowning of a 2-year-old boy in southern Grimes County.

GCSO issued a press release stating officers were dispatched Sunday, Dec. 10, around 3 p.m. to Knob Hill Road for a missing child. Deputies, fire department personnel and family members searched the area where the child was reported missing.

A short time later the child was found unresponsive in a drainage pond several yards from the residence. Deputies and fire personnel attempted to revive the child.

EMS arrived and transported the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Navasota for further treatment. The child succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and the child’s body was sent for an autopsy.