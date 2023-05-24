Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
EXAMINER OFFICE CLOSED
Splashing into final week
Motorcyclist killed in Richards

By Matthew Ybarra Managing editor
May 24, 2023
News
RICHARDS – Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a motorcycle accident that claimed the life of 68-yearold David Russell of Katy.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 1:50 p.m. May 21, a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound, traversing a left-hand curve, left the roadway and overturned. The accident occurred near FM 1488.

Grimes County Justice of the Peace Lester Underwood declared Russell deceased on scene.

