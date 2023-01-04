Murder suspect chase ends in Navasota

The pursuit of a potential murder suspect from Bastrop County ended in Grimes County Jan. 4.

Navasota Police Officers responded to reports of a white Nissan Altima traveling southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Officers staged with spikes awaited the suspect. Northbound and southbound lanes of Hwy. 6 were closed to traffic.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle exited the southbound highway and crashed in the brush near railroad tracks. After a standoff, officers approached the vehicle, and the suspect was air-lifted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. His condition is unknown.

An investigator with Bastrop County Sheriff’s Department, Jeff Gogolewski, told The Examiner in a phone conversation he is on the way to verify if the suspect is Anthony Caballero.

Caballero is suspected of the Dec. 30, 2022 murder of Sofia Vera. He reportedly fled the scene in a white 2014 Nissan Altima, license plate RTG-8694. Caballero reportedly had ties or possibly lived in the Bryan/College Station area.

More details will be released as they are available.