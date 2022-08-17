Navasota improves accountability

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

Texas Education Agency released school accountability ratings Monday, Aug. 15, and all school districts within Grimes County have earned Academically Acceptable distinction. This is the first-time accountability ratings have been released since 2019.

The accountability ratings reflect the 2021-2022 school year. Navasota Independent School District saw the biggest improvement in accountability ratings going from an overall “D” rating in 2019 to a “B” rating this year.

“I cannot express how proud I am to be a part of this great district and this great team of educators,” said NISD Superintendent, Dr. Stu Musick. He thanked everyone for all they do to provide the great support and direction needed to make the improvements happen.

Navasota ISD

Navasota ISD improved 17-points to obtain an 86, “B” rating. All six campuses throughout the district received a rating of “C” or better.

Ratings by campus include:

• Navasota High School – 83, “B” rating. The campus received a Distinction designation in ELA/Reading. Distinction designations are awarded for achievement in several areas and are based on performance relative to a group of campuses of similar type, size, grade span, and student demographics.

• Navasota Junior High -79, “C” rating, a 26-point improvement. They received a Distinction designation in Science.

• Brule Elementary – 83, “B” rating, a nine-point improvement. Received four Distinction designations: ELAR, Math, Science and Postsecondary Readiness.

• John C. Webb Elementary, 74, “C” rating, a seven- point improvement.

• High Point Elementary – 72, “C” rating, a two-point improvement.

• W.B. Bizzell Academy –

70, “C” rating.

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Anderson-Shiro Jr/Sr High School received a 94, “A” rating. They had five Distinction designations: Math, Science, Postsecondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps. Anderson-Shiro Elementary received a 91, “A” rating. Distinction designations include: Math, Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness and Comparative Closing the Gaps.

Iola ISD

Iola High School received a 90, “A” rating. They also received Distinction designations in Math and Comparative Academic Growth.

Iola Elementary received an 87, “B” rating and Distinction designations in Math and Postsecondary Readiness.

Richards ISD

Richards High School received an 82 “B” rating.

*Editor’s note – A complete Accountability Rating Summary chart for each school will be posted on The Examiner website, www. navasotaexaminer.com.