Navasota I.S.D. named TAEA District of Distinction

N.I.S.D. has been recognized by the Texas Art Education Association as one of the top 3% performing districts in the area of Fine Arts for the third year in a row.

The Texas Art Education Association announced Navasota Independent School District as a TAEA District of Distinction, recognizing outstanding performance in the area of Fine Arts.

Navasota I.S.D. is one of only 59 schools out of 2,154 public, charter and private schools named a District of Distinction based on the rigorous TAEA requirements, recognizing N.I.S.D. as a top 3% performing school organization in the state of Texas. Navasota I.S.D. 's visual arts program met or exceeded in areas including exhibitions, contest performances, field experiences, community service, collaboration with other content areas, and providing students with a well-rounded education rich in creative opportunities that ensure success for all students.

The Fine Arts department will be recognized at the TAEA state-level fall conference on Friday, Nov. 11, in McAllen. For more information on Fine Art opportunities for your student, contact any campus at NISD. Contact information can be found on the NISD website, www.navasotaisd.org.