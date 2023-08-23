Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
“Teeth” added to county nuisance, sewage orders
Next article
Elections Admins meet in Grimes County
Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Published 4 days ago
Last updated 3 days ago
Read so far

Navasota Police issue scam warning

Special To The Examiner
August 23, 2023 - 00:00
Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text

Navasota Police Department was alerted of a recent scam. Callers are impersonating Navasota Police Department Officers and requesting payment to drop charges, fines and or warrants.

In a press release, Navasota Police Department stated they WILL NOT ask for credit card information, money, gift cards, bitcoin, or any other payment method to drop a charge, fine, or warrant. They warn not to send them money by any method.

Anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from Navasota Police Department and asking for money are urged to hang up and call Navasota Police, 936-825 6410.

Navasota Examiner Copyright © 2023