Navasota Police issue scam warning

Navasota Police Department was alerted of a recent scam. Callers are impersonating Navasota Police Department Officers and requesting payment to drop charges, fines and or warrants.

In a press release, Navasota Police Department stated they WILL NOT ask for credit card information, money, gift cards, bitcoin, or any other payment method to drop a charge, fine, or warrant. They warn not to send them money by any method.

Anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from Navasota Police Department and asking for money are urged to hang up and call Navasota Police, 936-825 6410.