Navasota senior awarded ROTC scholarship

Navasota High School senior, Daana Mena, was awarded a $105,000 scholarship by the U.S. Army ROTC. Mena will attend Texas A&M University as a proud member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets. Following graduation from TAMU, she will enter the U.S. Army as an officer. Her scholarship includes full tuition for 4 years, room and board, a $420/month stipend, and $1,500/year for textbooks. A celebration was held March 30.