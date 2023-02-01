Navasota woman electrocuted

A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole.

After striking the pole, Ruiz said Sweet put the vehicle in reverse and began backing up. While backing up, Sweet had her arm outside the window, made contact with an electric line and was electrocuted. Sweet died from her injuries. The passenger was uninjured.

After both occupants were removed from the vehicle, it caught fire. Because the vehicle was burned beyond recognition, the vehicle type is unknown.