Nevius, Smith host final exhibit

It was a bittersweet farewell at the closing reception and exhibit for Navasota artists in residence, Sara Nevius and Siana Smith, Thursday, Feb. 17. The hour and a half event at the Horlock House Art Gallery and Museum was well-attended by art lovers, elected officials and locals who have supported the efforts of the artist in residency program since its inception in 2014.

Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) director Sheree Boegner thanked the City of Navasota and the community for their support of the program saying, “I absolutely love how you wrap these artists in your arms and brag on them and support them in so many ways.”

Nevius and Smith immersed themselves in community activities immediately upon their arrival in Navasota and have endeared themselves to the community.

Nevius said of her time here, “Whether it be the people, or the architecture, which is so important to you guys, I’ve learned so much. It was such an inspiration to me being here. I totally got to break out of my subject matter and appreciate the beauty of this town and people.”

Smith said, “I am so grateful. This has been a life transformation experience. Many firsts – first time to Texas, first time to see the longhorns, first time residence, so many firsts for me. I am really grateful for the time and space.”

As for the artists and their future plans, Nevius was accepted into the New York Academy of Art MFA program. Smith will embark on two monthlong residencies, one in Italy and the other in Portugal.

Boegner said, “It’s always a sad time for me to see whoever comes here leave because they brought a piece of them and took a piece of us. Follow them on Facebook and social media because they just keep developing and growing into amazing artists. I keep checking up on our past people who’ve come through here and I can’t wait to see what you two ladies do next.”