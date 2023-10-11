New era for Richards Panthers

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra It was a dominant start on the hardwood as the Richards Lady Panthers opened the newly constructed gym with a 3-0 (2-25, 8-25, 5-25) win over Buckholts Oct. 3. The gym was part of a $6.9 million bond passed by voters with 78% approval in May 2021. This was the first bond passed since 1965. A ribbon cutting will be planned once construction is complete.

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra Abigail Bay goes high above the net to spike a ball against the Buckholts Badgers Oct. 3. This was the first game in the Panthers new gym. Bay had 12 kills in the win.

Examiner photos by Matthew Ybarra Caroline Pool serves during volleyball action at the new Richards ISD gym Oct. 3. The Panthers opened the gym with a 3-0 win over Buckholts.

Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra Kiley Douga sets a ball in the inaugural game at newly constructed Panther Gym. Richards breezed to a 3-0 win over Buckholts.