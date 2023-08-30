Newly elected councilmember attends orientation

Navasota City Councilmember James Harris attended the Newly Elected City Officials’ Orientation in San Antonio, Aug. 17-18.

The orientation is sponsored by the Texas Municipal League and the Texas Association of Mayors, Councilmembers and Commissioners, an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. Elected officials from all over the state attended the meeting, which provided an opportunity for newly elected city officials to voluntarily enhance their knowledge of city government and sharpen their leadership skills.

In addition, the orientation offered an opportunity to visit with elected officials from across Texas to learn how other cities are coping with similar challenges.

During this event, attendees were offered sessions on topics such as leadership, open government, parliamentary procedure, ethics, economic development, revenue sources, and land use. Attendees also earned continuing education credits for participation in the Texas Municipal League Institute (TMLI).

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller also attended the sessions and served as a moderator as past president of the TAMCC.

The Texas Municipal League is a voluntary association of 1,175 Texas cities. The City of Navasota is a member of the Texas Municipal League.