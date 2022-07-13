Officers deescalate tense situation

Response to a burglary alarm ended peacefully with the arrest of a 61-year-old Titus Richardson of Navasota, but the potential for disaster was evident.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said officers responded to a burglary alarm at Atlas Cash and Pawn on West Washington Avenue Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 2 a.m. Officers arrived to find the entry door open.

Officers entered the building and located Richardson who was armed with an assault rifle. Police Officers ordered Richardson to drop the firearm – he complied and was taken into custody withoutincident. The firearm was later determined to be a bb gun resembling an AR15.

Mize commends the patrol officers for utilizing good policing principals and trained conduct threat assessment by deescalating the situation with commands.

“This is a situation that could’ve turned out very badly for the officers and the family of Mr. Richardson,” explained Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks. “Luckily, our officers had the fortitude to not escalate this sensitive situation, and the officers are to be commended on their handling of this incident.”

Richardson was charged with Burglary of a Building, a State Jail Felony, and is being held in the Grimes County Jail on a $10,000 bond.