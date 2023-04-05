Pedestrian killed on Texas 6

A Navasota man never made it home from a trip to the store Saturday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said around 10:40 p.m. April 1, a 2019 Ford Ranger and 2012 Nissan passenger car were traveling northbound on Texas 6 near FM 2. Ruiz said Melvin Jones, 64 of Navasota, was walking home after a trip to the store at the TX-6 and FM 2 intersection.

While attempting to cross the northbound lanes, Jones was struck by the Ford. The truck was then struck by the Nissan causing it to overturn. Jones was pronounced deceased on scene by Grimes County Justice of the Peace Mark Laughlin. The driver of the Ford and Nissan were not injured.

Ruiz said the investigation is ongoing.