Potential fuel adjustment impact

BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

Anderson-Shiro CISD Business Manager, Blake Vezurk, presented a preliminary budgeted balance to the ASCISD Board of Trustees during the monthly board meeting Monday, Aug. 8.

After explaining the proposed details of the budget ($11,137,000), Vezurk warned the board of a potential impact to the M&O (Maintenance & Operations) budget. “Here goes the but part for M&O,” he stated. “It is a balanced budget, but I am sure you have all heard the Mid-South stories. We got tagged with the $8,000 fuel adjustment this past month. I do not have $8,000 built into this budget, I put in $2,000 per month.” Vezurk said he is unsure how long the addition $8,000 fuel adjustment will last but it could have a huge impact. He said the option is to work the additional $8,000 per month into the budget or merely wait and see what happens and make a budget adjustment in the future if needed. The official budget will be presented to the board for approval during the Aug. 29 meeting.

Adult meal adjustments

Vezurk presented new adult lunch and breakfast prices for the district. He explained Texas Department of Agriculture has a minimum amount district must charge for adult meals. The mandatory minimum is $4.83 for lunch and $2.67 for breakfast.

The board voted to approve the proposed meal amounts of $4.85 for lunch, a 70-cent increase from last year, and $2.70 for breakfast, an increase of 35 cents. The board also voted to keep the student lunch prices at $3.10 for high school students and $3 for elementary students. These are the same prices as the 2021-- 2022 school year.

Action Items The following items were approved by the board.

• TASB’s Localized Policy Manual Update 119.

• The agreement for the purchase of Attendance Credits for the 2022- 2023 school year to reduce the District’s wealth per weighted student.

• The adoption of a Resolution stating that it has reviewed the District’s investment policy and investment strategies and the changes made to either the investment policy or investment strategies.

• Receive and Accept Tax Assessor’s/Collector’s Certifi cation of the 2022 Appraisal Roll for Anderson-Shiro CISD.

• Proposed 2022 tax rate publication and dates for the 2022-2023 proposed budget/ 2022 tax workshop, public meeting, and special meeting for budget adoption. (the proposed tax-rate can be viewed on page 11 of this edition)

• A Resolution regarding Extracurricular Status of the 4-H Organization.

* Editor’s Note: Board Member Hope Bay Moriarty was not in attendance at the Aug. 8 meeting.

The next scheduled meeting is Monday, Aug. 29.