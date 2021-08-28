Professional wrestling benefi ting Boy Scouts

Lions Pride Sports is bringing live professional wrestling to Navasota Saturday, Sept 11, with their RED, WHITE & BRUISED special event.

The wrestling superstars will perform at 7D Ranch, 2729 County Road 305, in Navasota at 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling Gabby at 7D Ranch, 936-218-3935, or online at www.lionsprideproductions.com. All veterans get in free.

Local Boy Scout Troop 361 will receive 100% of concession stand proceeds to help scouts earn their way to future camps and scouting events. They will serve mouthwatering pulled pork sandwiches, ultimate nachos and other delicious treats.

Find out more about the RED, WHITE and BLUE match card on the Lions Pride website or on the Lions Pride Sports Facebook page.