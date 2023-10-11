Pursuit ends in residential collision

A suspect who led law enforcement on a pursuit Saturday evening had to be hospitalized once he was caught.

Navasota Police attempted a traffic stop on the 500 block of East Dickson Oct. 7. The vehicle fled eastbound on Blackshear Street, and officers pursued. Navasota Police Chief Mike Mize said the vehicle lost control and struck a residence at the 700 block of Brosig Street. The residence used to be a convenience store for many years.

After crashing, the suspect fled on foot but was captured quickly. Officers identified the suspect as 41-year-old Wilbert Sargent Jr. of Navasota.

Mize said officers seized approximately a quarter pound of marijuana and over 23 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug commonly referred to as Ecstasy or Molly. Sargent also had outstanding warrants out of the State of Texas Pardon and Parole Office for Burglary of Habitation; from Brazos County for theft and from Navasota PD for traffic offenses.

Sargent was taken to a local hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained during the pursuit. Once released, he was booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot with a prior conviction, Possession of Marijuana 2-4 ounces, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG2 4-400 grams and Duty on Striking Structure.

Mize said a passenger was also observed in the vehicle. He said charges for the passenger are pending.