Rattler Salon reopens for new year

Special to The Examiner

The Navasota Rattler Salon has reopened for the 2022-- 2023 school year. Navasota Rattler Salon is located behind Navasota High School, 1 Rattler Drive. The salon is open Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Navasota Rattler Salon is the cosmetology portion of the Career and Technology Education program at the high school. Services and pricing include:

• Shampoo and style - $10 (regular), $8 (staff and students);

• Shampoo, conditioning, treatment and style – $15, $13;

• Shampoo and thermal styling - $15, $10;

• Shampoo, haircut, style - $15, $10;

• Basic manicure $10, $8;

• Basic facial - $10,

$8;

• Color, haircut, style - $20;

• Bleach and Tone, haircut, style - $25;

• Permanent wave, haircut, style - $20;

• Spiral perm and haircut - $35;

• Braids - $20, extra long (greater than 12”) $5 extra; Some services may only be available on Saturdays. Email mottb@navasotaisd. org to schedule an appointment.