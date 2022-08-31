Rattler Salon reopens for new year
Special to The Examiner
The Navasota Rattler Salon has reopened for the 2022-- 2023 school year. Navasota Rattler Salon is located behind Navasota High School, 1 Rattler Drive. The salon is open Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Navasota Rattler Salon is the cosmetology portion of the Career and Technology Education program at the high school. Services and pricing include:
• Shampoo and style - $10 (regular), $8 (staff and students);
• Shampoo, conditioning, treatment and style – $15, $13;
• Shampoo and thermal styling - $15, $10;
• Shampoo, haircut, style - $15, $10;
• Basic manicure $10, $8;
• Basic facial - $10,
$8;
• Color, haircut, style - $20;
• Bleach and Tone, haircut, style - $25;
• Permanent wave, haircut, style - $20;
• Spiral perm and haircut - $35;
• Braids - $20, extra long (greater than 12”) $5 extra; Some services may only be available on Saturdays. Email mottb@navasotaisd. org to schedule an appointment.