Rich dreams deflated

A College Station bank robbery suspect was apprehended in Navasota after fleeing from College Station Police Tuesday, July 20.

Waseem Khalil, 21, of Houston is suspected of robbing two Wells Fargo Bank lo cations in College Station – one on Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue and the other at Rock Prairie Road and Longmire Drive.

Khalil reportedly passed a note to employees at both locations demanding money and stating he had a handgun in his pocket.

Authorities stated Khalil fled southbound on Texas State Highway 6 toward Navasota. Navasota Police Lieutenant Mike Mize stated Navasota Police Department was dispatched for assistance and successfully engaged spike strips to disable the vehicle.

Khalil was arrested without incident and charged with two-counts of robbery and one count of evading in a vehicle. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $100,000 bond.