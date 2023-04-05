RISD honors icon

RICHARDS – Hundreds of family members, alumni, current students and faculty gathered March 28, to honor the legacy of Barbara J. Haynie with the dedication of Richards Independent School District’s newly constructed baseball field.

The original baseball field was named Barbara J. Haynie Field over 30 years ago, but the field was demolished and moved closer to FM 149 for construction of a new gym and classroom, part of a $6.9 million school bond passed in May 2021.

Haynie, a graduate with her master’s from Sam Houston State University, was a teacher at RISD for over 36 years. She is one of Richards most iconic educators and community members. Haynie passed away Feb. 28, 2021. Colleagues and former students describe her as talented, amazing, a wonderful teacher and friend, a great mentor to many who had a great impact on generations. She touched many hearts and minds and is a true legacy and Richards icon.

The new field features multiple amenities including for the first time in Richards - lights for night games. New dirt, sod, press box with equipment storage, batting cages, black coated chain link fencing, backstop with safety netting, sprinkler system and more. Metal artwork on the rear of the press box dawns the field name, Barbara J. Haynie Field.

Family members of Haynie lined up on the pitcher’s mound for the ceremonial first pitch. The pitch was thrown by one of Haynie’s 16 great-grandchildren, Ashton Haynie, and caught by another great-grandchild, Dair Haynie. Ashton is a fifth-grader and Dair is a sophomore at RISD.

Richards fell to a tough Mumford team 13-2, following the field dedication. Richards Junior High baseball defeated Mumford 8-7, prior to the dedication.