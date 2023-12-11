Search underway for missing 84-year-old man

First responders and search crews are searching for an elderly man after his vehicle was located in a ditch off of Texas 249 near CR 307 in Grimes County.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said a 2014 Toyota Camry, white in color, was located. The vehicle is believed to belong to 84-year-old Harry Jenkins who was last seen Dec. 6.

Jenkins was last seen near the 10600 block of Idlebrook Drive in Houston around 2:30 p.m. A Silver Alert was issued Dec. 8. He is described as a white male, 6-foot-two-inches tall, 201 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

Jenkins was last seen wearing a brown vest, long sleeve shirt, red plaid pajama pants with suspenders and black and gold Crocs (shoes).

It was reported that Jenkin’s cellphone was pinging at a hospital in Houston, however he was not located at the hospital.

A search is being conducted in Grimes County near the location of the recovered vehicle. Search dogs and helicopters are being utilized in the search.

More information will be released as it becomes available. Multiple agencies are assisting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, 936-873-2151.