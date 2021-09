Examiner photo by Matthew Ybarra: Navasota Garden Club presented the September Yard of the Month award to Karen and Rob Moss for their home at 415 McNair Street. Their yard features a variety of plants including purple fountain grass, Thumbergia, Black Eyed Susan, Ipomoea, Scarlett O’Hara, Groton, Castor Bean, Cast Iron Plant, Iris, French Marigold, Ambrella Palm, Citronella grass, Butterfly Ginger and more.