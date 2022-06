Grimes County Sheriff's Deputy, Van Snook, was promoted to Criminal Investigator. Snook began his career with GCSO in July 2014. He attended Central Texas Police Academy in 2014 and has served as a patrol deputy and patrol sergeant. Snook will serve under Grimes County Lieutenant James Ellis. Pictured left to right: Lt. James Ellis, Sheriff Don Sowell, Investigator Van Snook and Chief Deputy Todd Greene. Courtesy photo