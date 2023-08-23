Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Sold out show of support Annual Grimes County True Blue Banquet

August 23, 2023 - 00:00
News
A sold-out crowd showed their support for law enforcement at the annual Grimes County True Blue Banquet Aug. 19, at the GC Expo Center. “Good Old Boy” John Schneider, who played Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show, and country legend, Mark Chesnutt, were among the list of entertainers. Tickets for the event sold out two weeks in advance. Money was also raised through live and silent auctions. Funds raised helps provide non budgeted items to local law enforcement and scholarships to children of first responders. See more photos on page 14.

