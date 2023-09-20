Sowell, longest tenured Sheriff CELEBRATING 25 YEARS

ANDERSON – Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell celebrated his 25-year anniversary Sept. 10, making him the longest serving sheriff in Grimes County.

“It’s just another day on the calendar,” said Sowell of the accomplishment. To his wife, Gail, the feat was special enough for her to write him a three-page congratulations letter. He said the words from his wife were special and will stay between them, but the news of his feat quickly spread to social media.

A little Mayberry

“I try to keep a little Mayberry in my job every day,” Sowell said while laughing. “It’s just a silly sitcom comedy, but every show had a message.” The few times Sowell forgot to silence his phone during a press interview left media chuckling as the Andy Griffith Show theme song played when he received a phone call. He credits his daughterAshleigh for setting that ringtone.

“I feel like in some small way I can give a little Mayberry to the citizens here,” said Sowell. “It may not last forever because we are growing.” In many ways Sheriff said he and the fictional character, Sheriff Andy Taylor, who he has several photos of hanging in his office, have a lot of the same qualities. They both strive to be fair, have an open-door policy and drive a marked unit.

Over a half century in law enforcement Sowell has served in law enforcement for over half a century. He served four years as a military police officer in the US Air Force, 25 years with Harris County Sheriff’s Office and 25 years in his current role.

“I look back and it’s been a rewarding tour of duty,” he said. “I try to please everybody as well as I can. I know I haven’t, but I know they have all been treated fair.”

Sowell was voted to fill the sheriff vacancy during a special meeting of commissioner’s court Sept. 10, 1998 replacing Bill Foster who was removed from office for a misdemeanor perjury charge conviction.

While on patrol duty in Harris County, Sowell received a page from the Grimes County Judge. He called and was informed of a special commissioner’s court meeting being held later that afternoon. Since he was in a patrol unit, his sergeant drove him home so he could attend the meeting. Sowell said he was overwhelmed by the amount of people and media attending the meeting.

Grimes County Commissioners were faced with the task of appointing a new sheriff. Doug Morris made the motion to appoint Sowell, seconded by Marcus Mallard. There was a 2-2 split vote with Zac Falkenbury and Thomas Katkoski voting in favor of John LeFlore. Judge Ira E. “Bud” Haynie was the deciding vote in favor of Sowell.

Sowell retired from HCSO and was sworn-in by Judge Haynie as GC Sheriff the same day. He vividly remembers being asked what his political party is, and he said the court was in shock when they realized a Democratic County just appointed a Republican sheriff.

“I don’t play the politics game and never have,” explained Sowell. “I’m probably no more Republican or Democrat than my German Shepherd.” He said he is a sheriff for the people regardless of political affiliation, race, gender or religion.

The miracle

Media across the world flocked to Grimes County in October 2021, as search crews searched a wooded tract in Plantersville for missing 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez. As his mom was unloading the vehicle at their home, the young boy followed a dog into the woods. The dog returned but Christopher didn’t.

During the time little Christopher was missing, there were prayers, speculation and doubt - however Sowell’s faith never wavered. He remembers being asked by media when the search would be called off, but he vowed to continue the search until Christopher was found.

“What a miracle,” said Sowell, reflecting on the most memorable case of his career. Three days later little Christopher was found safe suffering only from dehydration and minor scratches.

Little Christopher captured the heart of Sheriff Sowell and many others. He was given a GCSO deputy uniform. Christopher may have been too young to remember when he went missing, but he remains in contact with Sowell.

Moving forward

There have been many changes since Sowell took over as sheriff. Although 2023 is a personal career milestone, Sowell said that is nothing compared to Senate Bill 22.

SB 22 establishes grant programs to provide financial assistance to qualified sheriff’s offices and prosecutor’s offices in rural counties. Sowell said SB 22 allows officers to be rewarded with pay raises that are long overdue.

Throughout his tenure Sowell said there has never been a senate bill passed that is this much of a game changer for law enforcement.

Unfinished business

Reflecting on a lengthy and accomplished career, it would be easy to ride into the sunset, but Sowell said he has unfinished business.

In an exclusive interview with the Navasota Examiner, Sowell announced he will seek one final term. “This hasn’t been an easy decision,” said Sowell. “I spoke to my wife and my family and I truly didn’t know if I wanted to seek re-election. But I still have a lot more I want to see through before I hang up my hat.”