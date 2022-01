Spherion Staffing supporting NHS

Spherion Staffing and Recruiting President, Katherine Kleemann, and Spherion Regional Manager for the Brazos Valley, Holly Huddleston, presented a check for $500 to Navasota High School principal, Kristy Ramsey, CTE Director, Frank Perez, and NISD Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez to help support CTE programs at Navasota High School. Spherion will also partner with Navasota High to help students learn about preparing their resume, job interviewing skills, and soft skills in how to keep a job after being hired. Courtesy photo