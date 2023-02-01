Stolen vehicle Pursuit ends in Brenham

The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended early Tuesday morning in Brenham.

Just after midnight Jan. 31, Navasota Police Officers spotted a stolen Honda vehicle on the 700 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. The vehicle traveled toward FM 379 and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle fled toward Texas 105 West and continued into Washington County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers spiked the vehicle tires ending the pursuit at the intersection of Texas 105 and Blue Bell Road. The driver fled on foot but was detained quickly.

Officers searched the vehicle and recovered an assault weapon with accessories and ammunition to another firearm. The driver, a juvenile from College Station, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading in a Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Tampering with Evidence.

The passenger, 19-year-old Jaylon Walter of College Station, was charged with Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony. He is being held in the Grimes County Jail on a $7,500 bond. According to Brazos County Jail Records, Walters has been arrested three times since June 27, 2022. He was arrested June 6, 2022 for driving without a valid license; Sept. 9, 2022 for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Interference with Public Duties and Oct. 10, 2022 for Possession of Marijuana, greater than 2 ounces.

Navasota Police are continuing the investigation. Other agencies assisting in the pursuit include DPS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Brenham Police Department and Blinn College Police Department.