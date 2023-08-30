Taylor named support staff of the year

Navasota ISD’s Brule Elementary School Nurse Brittney Taylor was named Region 6 Support Staff of the Year. Pictured front row left to right: Region 6 Deputy Director for Administrative Services Steve Pierce, Brule Principal Vanikin Leggett, Brule Nurse Brittney Taylor, Brule Assistant Principal Amy Carpentier and NISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Tracy Stone. Back row: Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Gonzalez, NISD Director of Personnel andAdministrative Services Derek Bowman and NISD Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick.