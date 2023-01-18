TDCJ employee arrested for contraband

A Luther Unit employee was arrested Jan. 9, for smuggling contraband into the prison.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice stated in a press release Benson Lu admitted to bringing in eight packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes and having additional contraband in his vehicle. Additional contraband included two Motorola cellphones, two cartons of Newport cigarettes and two additional packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes.

There was a separate contraband incident at the Luther Unit Dec. 19, 2022. During that incident, a large bag of contraband containing 8.6 ounces of K2, tobacco, and 20 smart phones with chargers was found at a pond behind the trustee camp. TDCJ Director of Communications, Amanda Hernandez, stated the two incidents are not related.

Lu was booked into the Grimes County Jail charged with Bribery and prohibited substances in a correctional facility.