Texas-sized party

It’s the biggest party in Texas, and the much-anticipated lineup for the 11th annual Texas Birthday Bash in downtown Navasota was released via social media Friday, Dec. 9.

Mark your calendars for March 3-4, 2023, featuring a lineup that will have you rocking with anticipation! The two-day festival features some of the biggest artists in Texas. Friday begins with up-and-coming singer-songwriter Jeff Canada. Gates open at 5 p.m. and he is the first to take the stage.

Canada is followed by Grammy award-winning Rick Trevino, who will have you singing out loud to all his hits including “She can’t say I didn’t cry,” Learning As You Go,” “Bobby Ann Mason” and more. Trevino also displays his Hispanic roots throughout the show.

Headlining Friday night is five-time Grammy award-winning La Mafia. The group, originating in Houston, has performed for over four decades, with a sound that has stood the test of time. Hits songs are aplenty including “Me Estoy Enamorando,” “Un Millîon De Rosas,” “Vida” and more.

Saturday’s lineup is equally as impressive with gates opening at 1 p.m. Payton Howie, Jason Cassidy and Wade Hayes will have the crowd dancing early before Kevin Fowler and Aaron Watson take the party into the night!

Hayes features popular hits: “Old Enough To Know Better,” “What I Meant To Say” and “I’m Still Dancin With You.” Fowler brings the party to the stage with party anthems everyone knows including “Beer, Bait and Ammo,” “Hard Man To Love,” “That Girl” and more.

The “Honky Tonk Kid” Aaron Watson closes out the night with a relentless sound of true Texas music including “July in Cheyenne,” “3rd Gear & 17,” “That Look,” and the list goes on.

Texas Birthday Bash is more than just great music, included in the family-fun event are an array of food vendors, Made-in-Texas Craft Vendors, activities for children and more!

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.texasbirthdaybash.com.