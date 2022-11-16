Toddler killed in ATV accident

PLANTERSVILLE A 4-wheeler accident claimed the life of a Grimes County toddler Sunday afternoon.

Grimes County Sheriff Deputy Davis Use stated at approximately 3:45 p.m., Nov. 13, three siblings were riding a 4-wheeler at the 12000 block of Ironwood Drive in the Pinebrook Subdivision. Use stated the 12-year-old sister took the 4-wheeler without permission. Her 6-yearold brother was also on the 4-wheeler and she was holding the toddler with one arm.

Use stated they traveled toward a wooded area when the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped, landing against a tree. The toddler, Coy Miller, was transported to Grimes St. Joseph Hospital in Navasota where he was pronounced deceased. The 12-year-old was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Coy is the son of Darren Miller and Tiffany Groh, both of Plantersville.