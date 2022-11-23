Twilight Firelight at Fanthorp Inn

ANDERSON – Kick off the holiday season with an 1850s flare Saturday, Nov. 26, at historic Fanthorp Inn with Twilight Firelight.

“We are excited to bring the twilight tradition back to the community this year. This event has always been and continues to be our largest event of the year at Fanthorp and this year is set up to be no exception,” said Chandler Wahrmund, Educator at Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site.

Twilight Firelight, a Grimes County holiday tradition for generations, returns to Fanthorp Inn Saturday Nov. 26 from 6-9 p.m. Immediately following the Grimes County Court House Lighting on the Saturday following Thanksgiving.

You are invited to step aboard a horse drawn carriage and be whisked down main street to the picturesque Fanthorp Inn. Once you arrive, costumed staff and volunteers will transport you to the holiday season of 1854. Witness all the wintertime merriment that would take place at a bustling 1850s Texas inn. Enjoy holiday refreshments as you hear stories of Christmases long past. Admission is free and open to the public. Cash donations are appreciated.

Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, is a stagecoach stop and inn located on Main Street in Anderson, Texas. Henry Fanthorp had the inn constructed in 1834 as a home for his wife Rachel Kennard. Notable guests include Henderson K Yoakum, Kenneth Anderson, Dr. Anson Jones, and Sam Houston. Step into the inn’s past and gain a true sense of travelers’ experiences in Texas in the 1850s. For more information visit www.visitfanthorpinn.com.