Two arrested in afternoon shooting

Navasota Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on West Virginia Street in Navasota. At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers were notified of shots fired at the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived within minutes and three males were immediately detained. A portion of the roadway was closed while an investigation was conducted.

Officers determined two suspects at the residence began arguing with at least two victims in the area. The two suspects chased the victims and fired several rounds in their direction. No injuries were reported. Navasota Police Investigators interviewed the suspects and obtained a confession that the individual fired a weapon towards the victims.

A search warrant was executed at the residence and officers seized three pistols and a shotgun. One of the firearms was reported stolen from another agency.

Navasota Police arrested Desentze Brooks, 21 of Hempstead. He was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony. He also had five outstanding Class C warrants.

The second suspect is a juvenile and was detained by Grimes County Juvenile Services. He was transported to a Juvenile Detention Center in Montgomery County. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Navasota Police Department, 936-825-6410 or Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.