Two indicted in shooting death of Navasota man

BRYAN – Two teenagers from Lexington were indicted by a Brazos County Grand Jury in a shooting that killed 23-year-old Cameron Gray of Navasota.

Trevon Stewart and Amarion Cooper, both 18, were indicted on aggravated robbery and drug possession charges.

According to College Station Police, on May 21, Stewart and Cooper allegedly met Gray at the H-E-B parking lot located on the 1900 block of Texas Avenue with the intent to purchase marijuana for graduation weekend.

Witnesses described an apparent fight over a firearm resulting in the individual ac companying Stewart suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. That is when Stewart allegedly shot Gray in the back.

Officers responded around 8:21 p.m. Gray was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Stewart reportedly transported Cooper to a hospital emergency room where an off-duty detective observed them entering. Officers searched the vehicle and recovered several firearms, 15 ounces of marijuana and THC wax.

Cooper remains in the Brazos County Jail on an $800,000 bond and Stewart is being held on a $400,000 bond.