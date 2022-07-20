Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Two shot on Ella Street

Matthew Ybarra Managing Editor
Navasota Police are investigating a July 19 shooting that left two injured on the west side of town.

Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Ella Street for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived on scene and located a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital in stable condition.

A second gunshot victim, a 19-year-old male, arrived at the hospital with a gunshot injury and was treated and released after a few hours.

Navasota Police are continuing to process the scene and interview witnesses. Anyone with information related to the shooting are urged to contact Navasota Police Investigators, 936-825-6410 or call Grimes County Crime Stoppers, 936-873-2000.

