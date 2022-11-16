Unofficial election results tallied

ANDERSON – Unofficial election results are in, with 9,460 of 19,125 registered Grimes County voters casting ballots (49.46%) for the Nov. 8 General Election and the majority of those voting Republican. The election will be canvassed during the Nov. 16, Commissioners Court meeting.

Locally Richards Independent School District will have four new Board of Trustee members. Britney Katkoski, Beau Conner, Phillip Roy Burnett and Wendy Ramsey Graves will be sworn in at the monthly board meeting Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. The district encompasses three counties: Grimes, Walker and Montgomery.

Results reflect unofficial accumulative results for all three counties. For Position 1, Katkoski defeated incumbent Rex Holland 311-160. In Position 3, Burnett defeated incumbent Debbie Pool 332-241. Graves defeated incumbent Bonnie Stewart for Place 4, 288-264. Conner ran unopposed for Position 2 and was declared elected. He takes over for J.D. Curtis who didn’t seek re-election.

Incumbent Michael Mc-Caul(R) kept his position as United States Representative, District 10, earning 80.90% of the vote in Grimes County. He received 7,594 votes. Linda Nuno (D) received 1,645 votes (17.52%) and Bill Kelsey (L) had 148 (1.58%).

Greg Abbott will serve another term as Governor receiving 7,607 votes in Grimes County for 80.65% of the vote. Beto O’Rourke (D) had 1,732 votes (18,36%). Mark Tippetts (L) received 74 votes (0.78%) and Deliah Barrios (G) had 19 votes (0.78%).

In the race for Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick (R) received 7,413 votes (78.8%) while Mike Collier (D) had 1,810 votes (19.24%) and Shanna Steele (L) received 184 votes (1.96%).

Incumbent Ken Paxton (R) remains the Attorney General. He received 7,426 votes (79.13%) followed by Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) with 1,748 votes (18.63%) and Mark Ash (L) with 211 votes (2.25%).

Other results include Comptroller of Public Accounts

Glenn Hegar (R) 7,593 (80.94%); Janet T. Dudding (D) 1,647 (17.56%); V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L) 141 (1.5%).

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham (R) 7,564 (80.84%); Jay Kelberg (D) 1,708 (18.25%); Alfred Molison Jr. (G) 85 (0.91%).

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller (R) 7,601 (81.22%); Susan Hays (D) 1,757 (18.78%);

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (R) 7,536 (50.53%); Luke Warford (D) 1,623 (17.34%); Jaime Andres Diez (L) 132 (1.41%); Hunter Wayne Crow (G) 67 (0.72%);

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann (R) 7,515 (80.43%); Erin A. Nowell (D) 1,675 (17.93%); Edward Oxford (L) 154 (1.65%);

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle (R) 7,592 (81.44%); Amanda Reichek (D) 1,730 (18.56%);

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young (R) 7,584 (81.39%); Julia Maldonado (D) 1,734 (18.61%);

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker (R) 7,594 (81.49%); Dana Huffman (D)1,725 (18.51%);

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure III (R) 7,580 (81.55%); Robert Johnson (D) 1,715 (18.45%);

Member, State Board of Education District 8

Audrey Young (R) 7,757 (86.34%); Rhett Rosenquest Smith (L) 1,227 (18.45%);

State Senator, District 18

Lois W. Kolkhorst (R) 7,698 (82.46%); Josh Tutt (D) 1,638 (17.54%);

Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District Place 4

Terry Adams (R) 7,515 (80.68%); Julie Countiss (D) 1,621 (17.40%);Ted Wood (I) 179 (1.92%);

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 4

April Farris (R) 7,557 (81.43%); Mike Engelhart (D) 1,723 (18.57%);

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Kevin Jewell (R) 7,566 (81.58%); Cheri C. Thomas (D) 1,708 (18.42%);

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 9

Randy Wilson (R) 7,594 (81.91%); William Demond (D) 1,677 (18.09%);

Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected

State Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2, Mary Lou Keel (R); State Representative, District 12, Kyle Kacal (R); County Judge, Judge Joe Fauth (R); County Court-atlaw, Tuck Moody McLain (R); District Clerk, Diane LeFlore (R); County Clerk, Vanessa Burzynski (R); County Treasurer, Tom Maynard (R); County Commissioner, Precinct 2, David Tullos (R); County Commissioner, Precinct 4, Phillip Cox (R); Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Chris M. Acord (R); Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Lester Underwood (R); Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Mark S Laughlin (R).

For more information about elections in Grimes County, visit www.grimescountytexas. gov.