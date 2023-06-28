Visitor-friendly wayfinding signs get go-ahead

The Navasota City Council launched its three-phase visitor-friendly wayfinding sign project with a unanimous vote at the June 26 Regular Meeting. The motion to approve the Scope of Work from National Signs, LLC for City Wide Wayfinding Phase 1 will utilize $248,004 from hotel/ motel occupancy tax (HOT funds). State law specifies HOT funds be used only to promote tourism or projects and events which will bring visitors to a community.

Economic Development Director Rayna Teicheira said that the emphasis in Phase I will be on tourism with new highway directional signs, large

economic prosperity.

double-sided park signs, a Downtown Railroad District monument sign, downtown parking signs, a digital illuminated kiosk at the downtown Visitor Center, downtown street signs and a Visit Navasota sign.

A mix of sign styles and colors will be used depending on their location and purpose and will incorporate the “Navasota! So much, so close” slogan plus introduce a new logo paying homage to Navasota’s train history.

Regarding sign size, Teicheira said, “Per city codes, the directional signs, the parking signs will not need to go through an approval variance process; however, the larger signs for the library, August Horst Park, Navasota Center and the downtown visitors kiosk are regulated under the Monument and/or Free Standing signs and they’re also larger than what’s allowed per code so it will be at city council’s discretion and decision if they want to approve them.”

Councilman Josh Fultz questioned the need for larger signs and both he and council member Pattie Pederson took issue with the City possibly exempting itself from the current sign ordinance.

One proposed sign generating conversation was replacing the current Monument sign and marquee at the Navasota Library with a Free Standing sign without a marquee. A digital messaging sign was suggested. Teicheira reiterated that this kind of council feedback is desired.

Concerns about the City’s adherence to the current sign ordinance prompted Pederson to qualify her motion to approve the proposed sign designs that are in compliance with the current ordinance and that variance issues related to other signs be addressed later.

Airport expansion

City council awarded the Airport Utility Extension Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Project to D&S Contracting in the amount of $246,181. D&S was one of two bids received to extend water and sewer utilities at the Navasota Municipal Airport to support future hangars as the airport expands to the north. Funding for the project was budgeted in the 2022-23 CIP.

Change Order loss, gain

In separate votes, council approved somewhat offsetting change orders for two public works projects.

Change Order No. 1 for the 2021-22 Annual Street Maintenance Project will increase the contract with Knife River by $29,630.90.

According to Graduate Engineer, John MacKay, the original contract unit rate per square yard for chip seal application at an application rate of 0.34 gallons of emulsion per square yard was $5.00. The decision to increase the maximum application to 0.40 gallons per square yard brought the price to $5.65 per square yard but will result in a longer-lasting product.

The new $407,459.10 contract reflects a 7.84% increase but is still below the original estimate of $442.959 and remains within the budgeted amount of $450,000.

In the gain column, council approved Change Order No. 1 for the Fire Hydrant Replacement CIP in the amount of a negative $13,250.

Keischnick General Contractors was hired to replace 34 fire hydrants this summer. Once underground, it was discovered they could use available valves. This reduced costs and allows the City to replace five additional fire hydrants and still be 3% below the original contract of $440,250 at $427,000.

Staff report:

•Mayor Bert Miller declared July Parks and Recreation month in Navasota.

•New employees introduced: Sgt. Robert Wilson, Investigator over the NPD Criminal Investigation Division and Marquis Pratt, Maintenance Laborer in Public Works.

•Public Works Director Jennifer Reyna reported the street portion of the Annual Street Maintenance project is complete and the Oakland Cemetery rehab will begin July 2; two dozen fire hydrants have been replaced as part of the Fire Hydrant Replacement Capital Improvement Project; the Street Capital Improvement Project continues with underground water work on Neal with sewer to begin next week; the FederalAviation Administration will certify the AWOS at the Navasota Municipal Airport Friday, June 30, and weather conditions can be accessed at https://aviationweather.gov.

Other council action:

• Approved Resolution No. 740-23 removing former councilman Grant Holt and designating Mayor Bert Miller, City Manager Jason Weeks and Chief Financial Officer Maribel Frank as persons authorized to sign checks and have access to city bank accounts.