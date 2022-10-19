Wanted man arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION – A Navasota man wanted for outstanding felony warrants in Grimes County led College Station Police on a high-speed chase.

College Station Police attempted to pull over Laryn Nobles, 21, of Navasota, after recognizing his 2014 Dodge Avenger on Texas State Highway 6 near Arrington Road. Officers knew Nobles had warrants in Grimes County for Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of a Firearm.

Nobles refused to pull over and led police on an 11-mile pursuit reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour from Highway 6 to Farm-to-Market Road 159. Nobles lost control of the vehicle and flipped numerous times near McCrory Road. Nobles attempted to flee on foot into a wooded area but was apprehended and booked into the Brazos County Jail.

Bonds for the Grimes County warrants total $750,000. He was additionally charged by College Station Police with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana greater than 2 ounces. Bonds for the additional charges total $24,000.