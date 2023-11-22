What’s the word bird?

Name: Gage Yoder

School: John C. Webb Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

Daddy goes hunting and sees it and kills it then brings it home, he puts It into the oven to cook and then puts toppings like oranges and strawberries.

What are you thankful for this year?

I’m thankful for my brother, dad, and mom, and my best friend Xavier Torres.

Name: Kingsten Franklin

School: Brule Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

You get vegetables and chicken, catch the turkey, and put it in a pot.

What are you thankful for this year?

I am thankful for mommy, dad, grandma and my brother.

Name: Jaspar Skeen

School: High Point Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

You have to get a knife and a turkey and kill it. Put it in the over and cut it for me and mommy.

What are you thankful for this year?

Thankful for Christmas, mommy and daddy, and my whole family and teachers.

Name: Adelynn Van Tassel

School: Anderson-Shiro Elementary

Grade: Pre-K

How do you cook a turkey?

You go get it from the yard and cook it in the oven for 10 minutes then eat it.

What are you thankful for this year?

I'm thankful for Santa and elves. Mommy, daddy and Asher.

Name: Maisey Pausley

School: Richards

Grade: Pre-k

How do you cook a turkey?

You go to the store and go home and put it in the oven then take it out and eat it.

What are thankful for this year?

I'm thankful for my dad, mommy, God, Lennon, and Noah.

Name: Mia Martin

School: John C. Webb Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

You have to be quiet and see the turkey then catch it and grill it and eat it.

What are you thankful for this year?

I'm thankful for my teacher, mommy, and daddy.

Name: Jaxson Carpentier

School: Brule Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

Go catch the turkey and kill it and cook it and eat.

What are you thankful for this year?

God and my baby cousin Cooper.

Name: Sawyer Hoffpauir

School: High Point Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

You need to kill it with a knife and put it in the oven to cook. When ready to get out you cut it in half and eat it.

What are you thankful for this year?

I'm really thankful for my family, school and thanksgiving dinner and my teachers so much.

Name: McCahl Bayer

School: Anderson-Shiro Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

You get it from the grocery store and put salt on it and put it in the over and it gets big with turkey juice and you put more salt.

What are you thankful for this year?

My nanna giving me toys, my papa for taking me to the rodeo. My cousins for coming to my birthday.

Name: Posey Pegoda

School: Richards

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

I see the turkey and trap it then get it and put it in the oven for 20 minutes, then take it out and eat it.

What are you thankful for this year?

I'm thankful for friends, my whole family and my sister.

Name: JR Finke

School: Iola Elementary

Grade: Kindergarten

How do you cook a turkey?

First you shoot the turkey and then you pick it up and then you wash it and then you put it in the oven for 20 min and then you get it out with a mitten and then you eat it

What are you thankful for this year?

I’m thankful for my four-wheeler and my family and my food.