BY MATTHEW YBARRA

Managing editor

A public meeting to discuss plans for youth soccer in Navasota is scheduled Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the council chambers at Navasota City Hall beginning at 5 p.m.

City staff invites parents and volunteers to attend the public meeting to provide feedback and assist with organizing the soccer season. Grimes County Youth Soccer Association recently announced the fall season was being canceled, but city staff have stepped in to ensure there is a fall season. The youth soccer program plays their games at the Logan Soccer Complex in Navasota and has hundreds of participants each year. Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks is excited to get the ball rolling. The meeting was previously scheduled for Thursday, but due to “Meet the Teacher” night at various schools, the meeting is moved up a day early. For more information email Jason Weeks, jweeks @navasotatx.gov. The Examiner will continue to publish updates as the community rallies to save youth soccer. If you enjoy reading trusted local news, consider purchasing a subscription to have local news delivered to your mailbox. Call The Examiner, 936-825-6484 for more information or visit www.navasotaexaminer. com.