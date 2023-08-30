JOANNE GRUBE FLOYD 1951 – 2023

Joanne Grube Floyd, 72, of Roans Prairie, passed away at CHI St. Joseph Hospital in College Station, TX surrounded by family on August 24, 2023. Visitation was held Monday, August 28, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Nobles Funeral Chapel with Ross Skillman and Scheharyl Fry officiating. Interment followed in Old Oakland Cemetery in Roans Prairie, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.

Joanne was born on May 17, 1951 in Navasota, TX, to William and Erna Grube. Joanne was baptized and confirmed at Friedens Church of Washington, Washington, TX. She graduated from Brenham High School in 1969 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston University in Home Economics.

She married her husband Ronnie Floyd, on August 31, 1974 at First Baptist Church, Navasota, TX. The couple had 3 children, Leanne, Christa, and Rodney.

Joanne worked many years at Jack & Jill and Bingham Hill School and taught a computer lab for elementary students at Navasota ISD. She was a devout and loving Christian. She attended services whenever possible. Joanne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Anderson, TX and the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.

Over the years she was a 4-H leader, member of the Grimes County Poor Boys, Navasota Band Boosters, Roans Prairie Community Center, and a lifetime member of the Grimes County Fair Association where she served as treasurer for many years. Joanne raised funds for Relay for Life. She was a soccer mom, baseball mom, band mom, volleyball mom, track mom, and a second mom to so, so many. Joanne was also active in the parent- teacher organizations and associations when her children were young.

Joanne enjoyed meeting and conversing with people everywhere. She never met a person she didn’t love. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, scrapbooking, and playing cards and dominoes. Joanne liked competing in domino tournaments and often won trophies.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; brother Wesley Grube; sisters Gloria Joswiak and Marilyn Warzon, brothers-in-law Steve Joswiak and Edward Warzon; father-in-law L.B. Floyd; mother-in-law Frieda Floyd; brother-in law Billy Horn, and sister-in-law Lela Horn.

Joanne is survived by her devoted husband Ronnie Floyd; daughter, Leanne Pavlock and husband Dwayne; daughter, Christa Burk and husband Craig; son, Rodney Floyd and wife Nichole; grandsons, Ronnie and Rance; and granddaughter Sutton, all of Roans Prairie, TX. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Floyd, numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, greatgreat- nieces, and great-greatnephews.

Pallbearers are Dennis Grube, Mike Grube, Greg Horn, William Horn, Kevin Warzon, and John Mike Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Sullivan and David Warzon. All nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her name to the charity of your choice or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.